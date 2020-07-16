All apartments in Webster Groves
Find more places like 526 Oak St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Webster Groves, MO
/
526 Oak St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

526 Oak St

526 Oak Street · (314) 766-5211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Webster Groves
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

526 Oak Street, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Webster Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1150 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945

Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.

Please do not pay the fee to apply unless we ask you to. Please do not call or email. To be considered for a showing, please fill out the pre-screen questionnaire on turbotenant.com (Property ID - 145945) and communicate through the message feature on that site.

No section 8. No prior evictions. Prefer 700+ credit score and stable household monthly income of $4000+ per month.

Sewer and trash service are included. The stackable washer/dryer combo was left by a prior tenant and is free to use as long as it lasts, or we can remove it. Slab home, no basement.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis, typically up to two smaller animals or one larger, with additional pet rent. We typically limit it to two animals, and dogs must meet breed restriction list for our insurance policy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145945
Property Id 145945

(RLNE5910678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Oak St have any available units?
526 Oak St has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 526 Oak St have?
Some of 526 Oak St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
526 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Oak St pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Oak St is pet friendly.
Does 526 Oak St offer parking?
No, 526 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 526 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Oak St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Oak St have a pool?
No, 526 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 526 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 526 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Oak St has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Oak St have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Oak St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 526 Oak St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colonial Village
7972 Big Bend Blvd
Webster Groves, MO 63119
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard
Webster Groves, MO 63119

Similar Pages

Webster Groves 1 BedroomsWebster Groves 2 Bedrooms
Webster Groves Apartments with ParkingWebster Groves Apartments with Pools
Webster Groves Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Belleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO
Richmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Webster UniversitySouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity