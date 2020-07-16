526 Oak St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/20 Cozy little home in Webster Groves - Property Id: 145945



Cozy little home in a beautiful neighborhood, right across the street from a great little park and just two minutes from Historical Webster Groves shops and restaurants.



Please do not pay the fee to apply unless we ask you to. Please do not call or email. To be considered for a showing, please fill out the pre-screen questionnaire on turbotenant.com (Property ID - 145945) and communicate through the message feature on that site.



No section 8. No prior evictions. Prefer 700+ credit score and stable household monthly income of $4000+ per month.



Sewer and trash service are included. The stackable washer/dryer combo was left by a prior tenant and is free to use as long as it lasts, or we can remove it. Slab home, no basement.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis, typically up to two smaller animals or one larger, with additional pet rent. We typically limit it to two animals, and dogs must meet breed restriction list for our insurance policy.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145945

