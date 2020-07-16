All apartments in University City
Find more places like 603 Westgate Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University City, MO
/
603 Westgate Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:12 PM

603 Westgate Avenue

603 Westgate Avenue · (314) 692-7200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

603 Westgate Avenue, University City, MO 63130
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603C · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Unit is currently occupied and will be available for move-in come August 1st. Please adhere to al COVID safety measures when showing, including masks and sanitizer. This fantastic 2-story townhouse is located just above Loop storefronts and directly across from the famous Blueberry Hill! Specialty boutiques, art galleries, award winning restaurants, concerts & nightlife - all just steps from your door. The Loop is conveniently located ~ minutes from the airport, downtown, the Central West End, the Clayton Business District, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and Wash-U. This exciting and vibrant area offers easy access to area highways, Forest Parkway, the Wash-U Shuttle, and Metrolink. These newly renovated townhomes offer a casual urban lifestyle with modern sophistication and contemporary style! Each townhome has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths along with second floor laundry, secure parking, storage, and 24-hour security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Westgate Avenue have any available units?
603 Westgate Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 Westgate Avenue have?
Some of 603 Westgate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Westgate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
603 Westgate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Westgate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 603 Westgate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University City.
Does 603 Westgate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 603 Westgate Avenue offers parking.
Does 603 Westgate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Westgate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Westgate Avenue have a pool?
No, 603 Westgate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 603 Westgate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 603 Westgate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Westgate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Westgate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Westgate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Westgate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 603 Westgate Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln
University City, MO 63132
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr
University City, MO 63132
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr
University City, MO 63124
Bel-Aire Apts
8326 Delcrest Dr
University City, MO 63124
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd
University City, MO 63132

Similar Pages

University City 1 BedroomsUniversity City 2 Bedrooms
University City Apartments with GaragesUniversity City Dog Friendly Apartments
University City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO
Ferguson, MOSpanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MOWood River, ILBethalto, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington University in St LouisSouthwestern Illinois College
Fontbonne UniversityHarris-Stowe State University
Ranken Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity