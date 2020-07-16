603 Westgate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Unit is currently occupied and will be available for move-in come August 1st. Please adhere to al COVID safety measures when showing, including masks and sanitizer. This fantastic 2-story townhouse is located just above Loop storefronts and directly across from the famous Blueberry Hill! Specialty boutiques, art galleries, award winning restaurants, concerts & nightlife - all just steps from your door. The Loop is conveniently located ~ minutes from the airport, downtown, the Central West End, the Clayton Business District, Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and Wash-U. This exciting and vibrant area offers easy access to area highways, Forest Parkway, the Wash-U Shuttle, and Metrolink. These newly renovated townhomes offer a casual urban lifestyle with modern sophistication and contemporary style! Each townhome has 2 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths along with second floor laundry, secure parking, storage, and 24-hour security.