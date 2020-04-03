45 St Andrews Drive

Amenities

parking conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room parking

Several items for an office environment, Concealed white board in the Conference room for meetings. File cabinets are easy to move for easy storage and space saving. Two nice offices, bathroom and some storage.Rear door and paved alley for unloading supplies, etc.

Additional space of 2400 sq ft with 4 additional offices, warehouse space, bathroom, copy room, kitchen, bathroom and work room available. Total space available 3600 sq ft. You can chose the size you need. 1200, 2400, 3600 sq ft.