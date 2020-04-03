All apartments in Union
Union, MO
45 St Andrews Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

45 St Andrews Drive

45 Saint Andrews Drive · (636) 239-7077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

45 Saint Andrews Drive, Union, MO 63084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Several items for an office environment, Concealed white board in the Conference room for meetings. File cabinets are easy to move for easy storage and space saving. Two nice offices, bathroom and some storage.Rear door and paved alley for unloading supplies, etc.
Additional space of 2400 sq ft with 4 additional offices, warehouse space, bathroom, copy room, kitchen, bathroom and work room available. Total space available 3600 sq ft. You can chose the size you need. 1200, 2400, 3600 sq ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 St Andrews Drive have any available units?
45 St Andrews Drive has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 45 St Andrews Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 St Andrews Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 St Andrews Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 St Andrews Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union.
Does 45 St Andrews Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45 St Andrews Drive does offer parking.
Does 45 St Andrews Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 St Andrews Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 St Andrews Drive have a pool?
No, 45 St Andrews Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45 St Andrews Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 St Andrews Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 St Andrews Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 St Andrews Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 St Andrews Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 St Andrews Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
