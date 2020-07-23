/
/
franklin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:29 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Franklin County, MO📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1315 West 7th Street
1315 W 7th St, Washington, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5615633)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
150 Modern
150 Modern Street, Sullivan, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE4422630)
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
500 Elmwood
500 Elmwood St, Pacific, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1823 sqft
Hidden Gem! This home is special: recently renovated, gorgeously landscaped, and features unique qualities you simply won't find elsewhere.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1405 South Jefferson Street
1405 Jefferson St, Washington, MO
Studio
$2,000
Great Commercial property on high traffic Jefferson Street right next to HWY 100 on over 1 acre of ground. Building is Currently being used as a restaurant and all equipment is included with the lease. Schedule your appointment today.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
301 High Street
301 High Street, Washington, MO
Studio
$1,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful Main Floor Unit You Have to See To Believe! Close to the City Park and Pool this property was converted from a single family residence to a 2-family all-electric residence in 2013-2014.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
209 East Main
209 East Main Street, Union, MO
Studio
$600
950 sqft
Perfect uptown location in like new interior condition for your office or as you wish. Lease only
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1240 North Main
1240 North Main Street, St. Clair, MO
Studio
$400
Excellent visibility from this spacious office space just waiting for your business! 150' of road frontage, paved parking lot! Lower level not included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise
2 Enterprise Dr, St. Clair, MO
Studio
$5,300
21200 sqft
21,000 SF Insulated & Heated Warehouse on 1.43 Acres * 2 Docks, 1 Drive-In * 18-20 FT Ceiling Height * 3 Phase Electric * Easy access to Hwy 47 * Approx. 2 miles from I-44 * Also available for sale $500,000
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3317 Highway 100
3317 Missouri Highway 100, Franklin County, MO
Studio
$1,300
1390 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE-retail/office space easy access to, and within eyesight of HWY 44 and one of the highest traffic intersection in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin County
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 09:27 PM
1 Unit Available
18748 Wild Horse Farm Court
18748 Wild Horse Farm Court, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4282 sqft
This Custom built atrium ranch is on a private Cul-De-Sac sits on almost an acre and a half of ground in a gorgeous setting backed up to many large trees for shade.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin County
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
31 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$930
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
10 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,034
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
3 Units Available
Aventura at Towne Centre
16318 Truman Road, Ellisville, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Created with you in mind, Aventura at Towne Centre is the newest luxury community in the heart of Ellisville, MO! Our stunning one, two and three bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable designs and extraordinary features to enhance your daily
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
3 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
14 El Jer Drive
14 El Jer Drive, Cedar Hill, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1720 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Beautiful, 3 Bed 2 Bath, newly renovated home. Updated kitchen and new LVT flooring and ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
4121 Welsh Dr
4121 Welsh Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
1130 sqft
WE'LL HELP YOU BUY YOUR OWN CONDO! - Property Id: 311817 THIS IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL. When the banks say no, we can say YES. If you are just looking to rent, this home is not for you.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1832 Piedmont Ct
1832 Piedmont Cir, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1130 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in St. Peters. Open floor plan, warm wood flooring throughout the main living areas.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Shirley Ridge Drive
124 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1215 sqft
Affordable Condo in Perfect Location! - This condo is all about location! Easily hop on Page Extension and 94, just a few minutes from both 64 and 70, plus enjoy all the shopping, dining, and entertainment on Mid Rivers.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1972 Briarfield Drive
1972 Briarfield Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1322 sqft
Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
275 Countryshire Drive
275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level.
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
536 Country Circle Drive
536 Country Circle Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2295 sqft
Living room with have new laminate flooring soon. Upstairs will be painted also. Excellent lease opportunity for a 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse with a FINISHED basement in a community with numerous amenities.
1 of 54
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
17315 Cougar Trails Drive
17315 Cougar Trails Drive, Wildwood, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2300 sqft
Don't miss this rare opportunity to rent a secluded estate in Wildwood! Enjoy the driveway winding through woods as you approach this private home with 4 possible bedrooms and 3 baths.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin County area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
St. Louis, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, Florissant, and Maryland Heights have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MO
Belleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOWildwood, MOWeldon Spring, MOLake St. Louis, MOCottleville, MOWentzville, MOEllisville, MO