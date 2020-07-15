/
3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sunset Hills, MO
12617 Rott Road
12617 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO
A rare opportunity to lease this unique custom designed and built modern mansion - one of the jewels of Sunset Hills! The estate boasts the best finishes and extensive woodwork over 4 huge bedrooms and 4.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Sunset Hills
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,676
1961 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!
822 South Ballas Road
822 South Ballas Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Adorable ranch in Kirkwood schools! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, fenced in yard, partially finished basement - this one is move in ready! You'll love the open living room and dining room, which flow nicely into the kitchen
Concord
4617 Dorbendale Court
4617 Dorbendale Court, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2442 sqft
Awesome Location! Extraoridinary Value! This spacious ranch with superb curb appeal and amazing space in Lindbergh School that you really have to see to believe! Home features desirable 3 bedrooms on the main floor, fresh paint, gleaming hardwood
Warson Woods
1480 Forest View Dr
1480 Forest View Dr, Warson Woods, MO
Available for lease 8/1/20 through 3/31/21. Please drive by and view virtual tour before scheduling a viewing. Approved Application preferred prior to viewing. Stunning 1.
Webster Groves
1029 Almont Lane
1029 Almont Ln, Webster Groves, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
beautiful newly remodeled home. Three bedrooms two bath Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1029-almont-ln-webster-groves-mo-63119-usa/0b139d2f-2aec-4588-b1f0-f7029a7eb3db No Pets Allowed (RLNE5860505)
2333 Cleek Ct.
2333 Cleek Court, Crystal Lake Park, MO
Sublime 4 bedroom in Crystal Lake Park/Ladue school district - Agent: Jay Rios (314)-486-0231 TEXT, call, or email stlouisrentals1978@gmail.com to schedule a viewing! All the benefits of Crystal Lake Park's darling neighborhood and playground.
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.
110 Woodridge
110 Woodridge Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1508 sqft
AMAZING Kirkwood neighborhood, rarely rented - 3 bedroom ranch with an open floor plan, situated on a large corner lot with extensive landscaping and mature trees located near the corner of Lindbergh and Manchester - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED!! Easy
Brentwood
2829 Brazeau Avenue
2829 Brazeau Avenue, Brentwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2096 sqft
Do not miss this luxury rental property located just minutes from Clayton and in highly ranked Brentwood Schools! Follow the covered front porch entry to find the completely updated contemporary open floor plan living space which seamlessly leads in
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.
1746 Carman Ridge
1746 Carman Ridge Ct, St. Louis County, MO
Executive level custom built home.This 5 bedroom 4.5 bath 1.5 story located on quiet cul-de-sac. This home features Grand foyer with beautiful hardwood floors.2 story great room w/gas fireplace & large wall of windows with spectacular views.
1700
1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.
470 Summit Tree Court
470 Summit Tree Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1854 sqft
Large condo in AAA Lindbergh School District with over 1800 square feet of living space and a unfinished basement. The kitchen is a cook and entertainers dream with tons of space and a private balcony, enjoy quiet evenings barbecuing on your deck.
1715 Dover Trace Drive
1715 Dover Trace Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
988 sqft
Wonderfully updated home! Featuring three bedrooms w/ two baths. Completely renovated eat-in kitchen. Attractive back yard with lots of patio space. Conveniently highway access, as well as, proximity to local food, beverage and retail establishments.
Concord
11359 Ranger Drive
11359 Ranger Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1364 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Car Garage, with fenced in back yard. Home will be available Sept 1st. Well kept home in a Great School District. Main floor offers Living room, three bedrooms, Kitchen, and a full bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Sunset Hills
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1740 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1372 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks.
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,509
1561 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
