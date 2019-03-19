131 S Willow Ave

Amenities
Located in an attractive neighborhood, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Sugar Creek is ready to become your next home!
This home features a front patio, as well as a walkout basement and the structure to create a shed or garage.
Nearby schools include St Ann School, Fairmount Elementary School and Sugar Creek Elementary School. It is even close to Lliam Landahl Park!
Nearby schools include St Ann School, Fairmount Elementary School and Sugar Creek Elementary School. It is even close to Lliam Landahl Park!
*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.
Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for a furnace filter delivery service.
**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:
? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
? Non-refundable fee of $350.00
? Refundable deposit of $300.00
o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount
This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
Security Deposit: 750
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Length: 12 month
Nearest Cross Street: S Willow Ave & Kentucky Ave
Square Footage: 936
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2018/12/19
House Number: 131
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: First Month Free
Cats Ok
Dogs Ok Up To 25lbs
Filter Easy Program
Hardwood Floor
Laundry Area Inside
Storage Space
Washer/Dryer Not Included