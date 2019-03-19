131 S Willow Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9789c7a09c ----

Located in an attractive neighborhood, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Sugar Creek is ready to become your next home!



This home features a front patio, as well as a walkout basement and the structure to create a shed or garage.



Nearby schools include St Ann School, Fairmount Elementary School and Sugar Creek Elementary School. It is even close to Lliam Landahl Park!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for a furnace filter delivery service.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $750.00 breaks down as follows:

? Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

? Non-refundable fee of $350.00

? Refundable deposit of $300.00

o Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



