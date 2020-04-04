11804 Felton St.

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the entire family to gather.



Featuring all-new durable laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home, this place feels brand new from the first moment you walk in the front door. The kitchen has also been completed updated with new stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures.



The bathroom has also been completely updated from top to bottom, with new tile, vanity and more.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



