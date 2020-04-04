All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

11804 Felton St.

11804 Felton Street · (816) 405-4845
Location

11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11804 Felton St. · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the entire family to gather.

Featuring all-new durable laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home, this place feels brand new from the first moment you walk in the front door. The kitchen has also been completed updated with new stainless steel appliances, cabinetry, countertops, and fixtures.

The bathroom has also been completely updated from top to bottom, with new tile, vanity and more.

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5676878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11804 Felton St. have any available units?
11804 Felton St. has a unit available for $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11804 Felton St. have?
Some of 11804 Felton St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11804 Felton St. currently offering any rent specials?
11804 Felton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11804 Felton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11804 Felton St. is pet friendly.
Does 11804 Felton St. offer parking?
No, 11804 Felton St. does not offer parking.
Does 11804 Felton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11804 Felton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11804 Felton St. have a pool?
No, 11804 Felton St. does not have a pool.
Does 11804 Felton St. have accessible units?
No, 11804 Felton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11804 Felton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11804 Felton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11804 Felton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11804 Felton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
