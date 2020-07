Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

Quiet Location & Lake Nearby NOT READY UNTIL JUNE - Two Bedroom One Bath located in Fairwood Acres, this cozy cottage is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood near the lake. The living room is open to the kitchen. The home has an enclosed front porch and small deck off the back.



Blue Eye Schools



Rent $650

Security Deposit $600

There is a shared Well $10 monthly and Septic included

NO washer and dryer hookups

Small dog with a pet deposit of $300

12 Month Lease

$25 nonrefundable application fee for anyone over the age of 18 residing in the residence

Must show proof of income is 3 times the rent.



For more details or to schedule a showing please call Ozarks Property Management at 417-335 (3500).



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4305302)