Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

490 Compton Ridge, Unit A

490 Compton Ridge Road · (417) 336-1902
Location

490 Compton Ridge Road, Stone County, MO 65616

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Adorable Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo- ALL INCLUSIVE! - Need a hassle-free place to stay? You've got to check out this 1 bed/1 bath condo. FULLY furnished; set up B & B style to existing landlord's home as a duplex. You've got plenty of privacy compared to typical multi-plex condominiums. Your own private yard and outdoor seating area. Close to beautiful Table Rock Lake. Very spacious inside with full kitchen, dining area, living room, private laundry room, and it's move-in ready! All utilities included! What a deal!

Pet policy: 1-2 small pets may be considered by homeowner.

Appliances include: dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, washer and dryer.

Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.

Contact:
Branson Tri Lakes Property Management
417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com
3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220
Branson, MO 65616
**Office hours 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have any available units?
490 Compton Ridge, Unit A has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have?
Some of 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
490 Compton Ridge, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A offer parking?
No, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have a pool?
No, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Compton Ridge, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
