490 Compton Ridge, Unit A

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Adorable Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo- ALL INCLUSIVE! - Need a hassle-free place to stay? You've got to check out this 1 bed/1 bath condo. FULLY furnished; set up B & B style to existing landlord's home as a duplex. You've got plenty of privacy compared to typical multi-plex condominiums. Your own private yard and outdoor seating area. Close to beautiful Table Rock Lake. Very spacious inside with full kitchen, dining area, living room, private laundry room, and it's move-in ready! All utilities included! What a deal!



Pet policy: 1-2 small pets may be considered by homeowner.



Appliances include: dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal, washer and dryer.



Application Fee is per applicant 18 years old and over. Square footage is approximate. Security Deposit is minimum required deposit. Actual security deposit will be determined based on credit worthiness.



Contact:

Branson Tri Lakes Property Management

417-336-1902 OR leaseagent@btlpm.com

3027 W. 76 Country Blvd., Suite 220

Branson, MO 65616

**Office hours 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday**



(RLNE5299833)