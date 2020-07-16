2434 Wharton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 gym pool

Welcome to this gorgeous 3bed/2bath home. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac this home features newer carpets, and flooring an eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and a large backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and the home includes a master suite with its private bathroom. Not available for section 8 at this time. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent and no evictions. Preferred credit score of 550 or higher. 1st months rent, security deposit, and an administration fee of $157 are due at lease signing. $500 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, plus $25 per month, per pet, pet rent. Drae Fox Renters Warehouse 314.484.7236