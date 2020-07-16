All apartments in St. Louis County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:40 PM

2434 Wharton Court

2434 Wharton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2434 Wharton Court, St. Louis County, MO 63031

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Welcome to this gorgeous 3bed/2bath home. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac this home features newer carpets, and flooring an eat in kitchen, partially finished basement and a large backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and the home includes a master suite with its private bathroom. Not available for section 8 at this time. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent and no evictions. Preferred credit score of 550 or higher. 1st months rent, security deposit, and an administration fee of $157 are due at lease signing. $500 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, plus $25 per month, per pet, pet rent. Drae Fox Renters Warehouse 314.484.7236

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 Wharton Court have any available units?
2434 Wharton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis County, MO.
What amenities does 2434 Wharton Court have?
Some of 2434 Wharton Court's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 Wharton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Wharton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Wharton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2434 Wharton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2434 Wharton Court offer parking?
No, 2434 Wharton Court does not offer parking.
Does 2434 Wharton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Wharton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Wharton Court have a pool?
Yes, 2434 Wharton Court has a pool.
Does 2434 Wharton Court have accessible units?
No, 2434 Wharton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Wharton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Wharton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Wharton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 Wharton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
