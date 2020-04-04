2940 Kincade Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! First floor offers entry foyer, living room, dining room (all with updated flooring and new paint,) spacious half bathroom, and amazing kitchen with under mount sink and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has walk out access to huge deck and fenced backyard. Second Floor has three spacious bedrooms, and a charming full bath with double vanity, separate jetted tub, and dual head shower. Tenant requirements: 600+ credit score, ability to verify 3x month's rent in income, no evictions on rental history, renter's insurance required. Pets allowed with additional deposit.



(RLNE5659205)