All apartments in St. John
Find more places like 2940 Kincade Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. John, MO
/
2940 Kincade Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2940 Kincade Ave

2940 Kincaid Ave · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. John
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2940 Kincaid Ave, St. John, MO 63114
St. John

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2940 Kincade Ave · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! - Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom/1.5 bath house in Ritenour school district! First floor offers entry foyer, living room, dining room (all with updated flooring and new paint,) spacious half bathroom, and amazing kitchen with under mount sink and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen has walk out access to huge deck and fenced backyard. Second Floor has three spacious bedrooms, and a charming full bath with double vanity, separate jetted tub, and dual head shower. Tenant requirements: 600+ credit score, ability to verify 3x month's rent in income, no evictions on rental history, renter's insurance required. Pets allowed with additional deposit.

(RLNE5659205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Kincade Ave have any available units?
2940 Kincade Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2940 Kincade Ave have?
Some of 2940 Kincade Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Kincade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Kincade Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Kincade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Kincade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Kincade Ave offer parking?
No, 2940 Kincade Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Kincade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Kincade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Kincade Ave have a pool?
No, 2940 Kincade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Kincade Ave have accessible units?
No, 2940 Kincade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Kincade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Kincade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Kincade Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Kincade Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2940 Kincade Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. John 3 BedroomsSt. John Apartments with Balcony
St. John Apartments with ParkingSt. John Dog Friendly Apartments
St. John Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MO
Oakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MO
Troy, ILWentzville, MOGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOUnion, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity