Springfield, MO
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B

350 South John Q Hammons Parkway · (417) 830-6020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 South John Q Hammons Parkway, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B - (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B - · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor provides a stunning panoramic vantage point. One Parkway Place is the ideal combination of convenient location, 24/7 security personnel and outsourced maintenance. This condo is move-in ready! This Classis Condo has a view like no other! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, underground covered parking, gas fireplace, all appliances included in the kitchen!

TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THE HOA DUES: $675/month

Association Includes: Exercise Room; Security Service; Snow Removal; Swimming Pool; Trash Service

Elementary School: SGF - Rountree
Middle School: SGF - Jarrett
High School: SGF - Parkview

(RLNE5611337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B have any available units?
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B have?
Some of (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B currently offering any rent specials?
(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B pet-friendly?
No, (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B offer parking?
Yes, (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B does offer parking.
Does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B have units with washers and dryers?
No, (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B have a pool?
Yes, (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B has a pool.
Does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B have accessible units?
No, (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B does not have accessible units.
Does (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B have units with dishwashers?
No, (NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B does not have units with dishwashers.
