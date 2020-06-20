(NM) 350 S. John Q. Hammons Parkway, Unit #14B

Amenities
* MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO WITH AN AMAZING VIEW! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS FULL RENT * 14th FLOOR CONDO!!!! One of the best views in Springfield, of Springfield! The 14th floor provides a stunning panoramic vantage point. One Parkway Place is the ideal combination of convenient location, 24/7 security personnel and outsourced maintenance. This condo is move-in ready! This Classis Condo has a view like no other! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, underground covered parking, gas fireplace, all appliances included in the kitchen!
TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE TO PAY FOR THE HOA DUES: $675/month
Association Includes: Exercise Room; Security Service; Snow Removal; Swimming Pool; Trash Service
Elementary School: SGF - Rountree
Middle School: SGF - Jarrett
High School: SGF - Parkview
(RLNE5611337)