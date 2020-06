Amenities

pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!! APPLY NOW!! 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM - This home is being completely remodeled with New Everything!! Spacious Livingroom, Good size Eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, 2 nice size bedrooms with extra built in storage in the hallway and a 1 car detached garage. Don't wait APPLY NOW!!



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!



(RLNE5769833)