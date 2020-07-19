Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan carpet range

404 E Madison Available 07/26/20 - 404 E. Madison - Springfield, Missouri



Cozy and cute 2 bedroom duplex available now

2 bedroom, 1 bath

Lawn care is provided

Great location near MSU and downtown

Sits on the corner of Jefferson and Madison

Newer kitchen cabinets

Large living area when you walk in with lots of natural light

Includes fridge and GAS stove!

Washer/dryer hookups off kitchen

Good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans

Hardwood floors or laminate through out, no carpet!

Pet friendly with approval

No smoking in unit



AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES

832-0885 EXT 205

ATHOMEHERE.COM

JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM

CELL 417-763-2093



(RLNE3625775)