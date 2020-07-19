All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

404 E Madison

404 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

404 East Madison Street, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
404 E Madison Available 07/26/20 - 404 E. Madison - Springfield, Missouri

Cozy and cute 2 bedroom duplex available now
2 bedroom, 1 bath
Lawn care is provided
Great location near MSU and downtown
Sits on the corner of Jefferson and Madison
Newer kitchen cabinets
Large living area when you walk in with lots of natural light
Includes fridge and GAS stove!
Washer/dryer hookups off kitchen
Good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans
Hardwood floors or laminate through out, no carpet!
Pet friendly with approval
No smoking in unit

AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM
CELL 417-763-2093

(RLNE3625775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

