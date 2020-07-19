Amenities
404 E Madison Available 07/26/20 - 404 E. Madison - Springfield, Missouri
Cozy and cute 2 bedroom duplex available now
2 bedroom, 1 bath
Lawn care is provided
Great location near MSU and downtown
Sits on the corner of Jefferson and Madison
Newer kitchen cabinets
Large living area when you walk in with lots of natural light
Includes fridge and GAS stove!
Washer/dryer hookups off kitchen
Good sized bedrooms with ceiling fans
Hardwood floors or laminate through out, no carpet!
Pet friendly with approval
No smoking in unit
AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM
CELL 417-763-2093
(RLNE3625775)