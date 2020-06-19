3652 S. Juniper

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very Sharp 3 BR 2 Bath Home in Quiet Southeast Neighborhood - This is a newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home home with a very comfortable split bedroom floor plan. Separate walk in utility room for washer and dryer. Corner lot features a side street that is not used as a street, giving extra parking Walking distance to Sequiota Elementary.



The pet policy on our website applies to any pet for this home.



The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease.



(RLNE5851580)