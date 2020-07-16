317 S. South Avenue Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage media room

4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield. This 1880's original build building was renovated in 2009 with Architectural, Award-Wining Design which includes an Open Floor Plan, Original 1880's Natural Hard Wood Flooring, Unique Walls that utilize glass and open spaces with many other architectural features that one must see to appreciate. The Kitchen boasts of Wood Floors, All Stainless Appliances, Large Spacious Counters that flow into the Open Living Area that has a lot of Natural Light. This unit has Spacious / Voluminous Tin Ceilings and Large Windows. The Master Bath boasts of Two Vessel Sinks, a Walk-in Custom Tile Shower, a Separate Water Closet (toilet) and a Unique Claw Foot Soaking Tub with a Cascade Feature for filling from the Ceiling! The unit comes with a Washer & Dryer, All Stainless Appliances including a Refrigerator. Note that 2 Bedrooms are non-conforming. A Storm Shelter Area is located in the lower basement / garage level. There is Extra Storage available for an additional fee. Each Bedroom rents for $750.00 with All Utilities & Trash Paid. Deposit due upon lease signing, Rent start date July 1 with a Monthly Hold Fee. The building has Security in the form of Tenant Codes for Access to Stairs and or Elevator. From your Loft Condo, you can ride the Bear Line or walk to movies, live theater, restaurants, shops, coffee house, dining, entertainment, sports, live music, live performances, improve and or enjoy our Historic Downtown Events & Festivals such as the Art walk, First Night, Route 66 etc. This is a Non-Smoking Unit.



For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927.



