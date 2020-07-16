All apartments in Springfield
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202

317 South Ave · (417) 353-0927
Location

317 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
media room
4 Br, 3 Ba, Loft Condo in Downtown Springfield, - This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Approx 2,425 sq ft, Loft Condo which is located on the 2nd floor of the 1880's Original Built Building with views to the East of Downtown Springfield. This 1880's original build building was renovated in 2009 with Architectural, Award-Wining Design which includes an Open Floor Plan, Original 1880's Natural Hard Wood Flooring, Unique Walls that utilize glass and open spaces with many other architectural features that one must see to appreciate. The Kitchen boasts of Wood Floors, All Stainless Appliances, Large Spacious Counters that flow into the Open Living Area that has a lot of Natural Light. This unit has Spacious / Voluminous Tin Ceilings and Large Windows. The Master Bath boasts of Two Vessel Sinks, a Walk-in Custom Tile Shower, a Separate Water Closet (toilet) and a Unique Claw Foot Soaking Tub with a Cascade Feature for filling from the Ceiling! The unit comes with a Washer & Dryer, All Stainless Appliances including a Refrigerator. Note that 2 Bedrooms are non-conforming. A Storm Shelter Area is located in the lower basement / garage level. There is Extra Storage available for an additional fee. Each Bedroom rents for $750.00 with All Utilities & Trash Paid. Deposit due upon lease signing, Rent start date July 1 with a Monthly Hold Fee. The building has Security in the form of Tenant Codes for Access to Stairs and or Elevator. From your Loft Condo, you can ride the Bear Line or walk to movies, live theater, restaurants, shops, coffee house, dining, entertainment, sports, live music, live performances, improve and or enjoy our Historic Downtown Events & Festivals such as the Art walk, First Night, Route 66 etc. This is a Non-Smoking Unit.

For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927.

(RLNE4385580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 have any available units?
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 have?
Some of 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 S. South Avenue Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
