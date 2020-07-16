All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1614 E. Adams

1614 East Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

1614 East Adams Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Robberson

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quiet Newer Neighborhood Northeast Springfield 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a very quiet newer neighborhood near Kearney and Glenstone. Carpet in living area, vinyl in kitchen and dining. The floorplan is a split bedroom, very comfortable and convenient floorplan.

Our pet policy applies to any pet for this property.

The fully refundable security deposit is an amount equal to one month's rent. A prepaid cleaning fee equal to 30% of the monthly rent will be paid at time of signing lease.

(RLNE4955446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 E. Adams have any available units?
1614 E. Adams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
Is 1614 E. Adams currently offering any rent specials?
1614 E. Adams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 E. Adams pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 E. Adams is pet friendly.
Does 1614 E. Adams offer parking?
No, 1614 E. Adams does not offer parking.
Does 1614 E. Adams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 E. Adams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 E. Adams have a pool?
No, 1614 E. Adams does not have a pool.
Does 1614 E. Adams have accessible units?
No, 1614 E. Adams does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 E. Adams have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 E. Adams does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 E. Adams have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 E. Adams does not have units with air conditioning.
