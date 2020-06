Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors

1148 E. Elm Available 08/12/20 Spacious 3/BR, 1/Bath unit near MSU campus and Downtown Springfield - This large 3/BR, 1/Bath house is conveniently located near MSU campus. It has hardwood floors throughout, large windows, and many built-ins throughout the house. This house is perfect for students!



*We do not rent per bedroom, must rent the entire unit*



No Pets Allowed



