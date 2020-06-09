All apartments in Spanish Lake
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

12321 Santa Maria Drive

12321 Santa Maria Drive · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12321 Santa Maria Drive, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$980

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous 1000sqft 3bed home. This home has a great floor plan with kitchen and dining combination. Carpet and flooring have been updated as well as the hall bathroom. You will have a single car garage and shed along with a sizable fenced in backyard. This home also has a clean unfinished basement. This one will not last long. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent, no evictions, and a clean background check. Preferred credit score of 550 or higher. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st months rent, security deposit, and an administration fee of $157 are due at lease signing. Drae Fox Renters Warehouse 314.484.7236

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive have any available units?
12321 Santa Maria Drive has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 12321 Santa Maria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12321 Santa Maria Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12321 Santa Maria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12321 Santa Maria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Lake.
Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12321 Santa Maria Drive does offer parking.
Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12321 Santa Maria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive have a pool?
No, 12321 Santa Maria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive have accessible units?
No, 12321 Santa Maria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12321 Santa Maria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12321 Santa Maria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12321 Santa Maria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
