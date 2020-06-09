12321 Santa Maria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous 1000sqft 3bed home. This home has a great floor plan with kitchen and dining combination. Carpet and flooring have been updated as well as the hall bathroom. You will have a single car garage and shed along with a sizable fenced in backyard. This home also has a clean unfinished basement. This one will not last long. Qualifications: Income of 3 times the rent, no evictions, and a clean background check. Preferred credit score of 550 or higher. Costs: Applications are $45 per adult and can be done online at www.renterswarehouse.com. 1st months rent, security deposit, and an administration fee of $157 are due at lease signing. Drae Fox Renters Warehouse 314.484.7236