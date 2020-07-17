All apartments in Spanish Lake
11805 Bridgevale Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

11805 Bridgevale Avenue

11805 Bridgevale Avenue · (314) 325-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11805 Bridgevale Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868437

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1000 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher. With access to a carport. Minutes away from I-270. Pet friendly

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.stlouis@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

