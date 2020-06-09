All apartments in Spanish Lake
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:29 AM

1132 Baron Ave

1132 Baron Avenue · (314) 942-8497
Location

1132 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
1132 Baron Ave is a house in St. Louis, MO 63138. This 864 square foot house sits on a 5,201 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This property was built in 1959.Nearby schools include Southeast Middle School, Larimore Elementary School and Twillman Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Schnucks and ALDI. Nearby restaurants include Carbriant Banquet Hall and Party Center, RJ's Sports Bar and Lounge and Kt's Sports Bar & Restaurant. This address can also be written as 1132 Baron Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Baron Ave have any available units?
1132 Baron Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1132 Baron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Baron Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Baron Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1132 Baron Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Lake.
Does 1132 Baron Ave offer parking?
No, 1132 Baron Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Baron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Baron Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Baron Ave have a pool?
No, 1132 Baron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Baron Ave have accessible units?
No, 1132 Baron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Baron Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Baron Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Baron Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Baron Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln
Spanish Lake, MO 63138

