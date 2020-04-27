All apartments in Smithville
19402 Diamond Lane
19402 Diamond Lane

19402 Diamond Lane
Location

19402 Diamond Lane, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying. This cute home is a 3 bed 2.5 bath home that has been recently updated. When walking into the home, the living room is right off the entry with a vaulted ceiling. Part of the kitchen and dining overlooks the living room. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area also has a pantry attached to it. The master has a large walk-in closet and an attached bathroom with a shower. The laundry is on the main level with all the bedrooms. The basement is finished with a half bath. The back yard is fenced and has a nice size deck as well. Come check out this home today! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

