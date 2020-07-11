All apartments in Smithville
19301 Aster Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:58 PM

19301 Aster Court

19301 Aster Court · No Longer Available
Location

19301 Aster Court, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse. This three bedroom home is packed with great features to offer a new tenant. Some of those features include a fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings in the main living areas and an eat-in kitchen. This home also has three car garage, finished basement and lots of open land for family fun. Requirements, must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, able to pass criminal background check, credit score 600 preferred, $45 app fee, $150 Admin fee upon approval, $300 Pet Fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS........MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

