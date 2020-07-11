19301 Aster Court

Amenities
Another great listing from Diana Lawson and Renters Warehouse. This three bedroom home is packed with great features to offer a new tenant. Some of those features include a fireplace in the living room, vaulted ceilings in the main living areas and an eat-in kitchen. This home also has three car garage, finished basement and lots of open land for family fun. Requirements, must make 3 times the rent, no evictions, able to pass criminal background check, credit score 600 preferred, $45 app fee, $150 Admin fee upon approval, $300 Pet Fee. NO SAME DAY SHOWINGS........MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON....