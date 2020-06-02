All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:44 PM

9838 Madison Avenue

9838 Madison Avenue · (314) 795-9749
Location

9838 Madison Avenue, Rock Hill, MO 63119
Rock Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WONDERFULLY RENOVATED HOME - JUST COMPLETED! Beautifully refinished wood floors. Striking kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry, handsome granite counters, & custom glass tile back-splash. All stainless appliances include KitchenAid refrig, range/oven w/ 5-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, & micro. Mn flr Mstr Bedrm w/ custom closet organizer. All new full bath on the mn flr w/handsome tile floor & custom tile surround in the tub/shower. Upstairs are 2 nice-sized bdrms; one w/ a large 11x8 walk-in cedar closet. 2nd floor features another new full bath w/handsome tile floor & tub-surround. And don't miss the convenience of another large, walk-in, cedar closet in the 2nd floor hallway. The Lower Level features a wonderful, large Fam Room/Rec Rm area; perfect for a variety of uses! Also a nice level yard. Convenient to shopping/restaurants/highways! This home w/ its outstanding condition & amenities is too good to be true as a rental property! Absolutely NO pets. Owner prefers multi-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9838 Madison Avenue have any available units?
9838 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9838 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 9838 Madison Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9838 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9838 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9838 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9838 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 9838 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9838 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9838 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9838 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9838 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 9838 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9838 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9838 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9838 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9838 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9838 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9838 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
