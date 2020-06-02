9838 Madison Avenue

Amenities

WONDERFULLY RENOVATED HOME - JUST COMPLETED! Beautifully refinished wood floors. Striking kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry, handsome granite counters, & custom glass tile back-splash. All stainless appliances include KitchenAid refrig, range/oven w/ 5-burner gas cooktop, dishwasher, & micro. Mn flr Mstr Bedrm w/ custom closet organizer. All new full bath on the mn flr w/handsome tile floor & custom tile surround in the tub/shower. Upstairs are 2 nice-sized bdrms; one w/ a large 11x8 walk-in cedar closet. 2nd floor features another new full bath w/handsome tile floor & tub-surround. And don't miss the convenience of another large, walk-in, cedar closet in the 2nd floor hallway. The Lower Level features a wonderful, large Fam Room/Rec Rm area; perfect for a variety of uses! Also a nice level yard. Convenient to shopping/restaurants/highways! This home w/ its outstanding condition & amenities is too good to be true as a rental property! Absolutely NO pets. Owner prefers multi-year lease.