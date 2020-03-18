2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique!



This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space. The condo has granite counters throughout, stainless appliances, crown moulding, 42" custom cabinetry, a breakfast bar, built-in bookcases, main floor laundry room and so much more. As you enter from the front door, the entry way has a walk-in storage closet and stairs leading to the main level where the living room, with a bay window and built-in planning desk, open to the kitchen, dining room, laundry room and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor has 2 full baths and 2 spacious bedrooms - both of which are very roomy with great closet space. Enjoy the community pool, BBQ areas, dog park space, easy parking and much more. There is also an option to rent this condo completely furnished, as seen in the photos, for another $100 per month.

