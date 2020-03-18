All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, MO
/
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct

2618 Mcknight Crossing Court · (314) 277-3508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2618 Mcknight Crossing Court, Rock Hill, MO 63124
Rock Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This condo is fresh, modern, spacious and unique! - Property Id: 115934

This condo is in amazing "like new" condition. It is fresh, modern, spacious and unique. High ceilings and abundant windows offer a light, bright space. The condo has granite counters throughout, stainless appliances, crown moulding, 42" custom cabinetry, a breakfast bar, built-in bookcases, main floor laundry room and so much more. As you enter from the front door, the entry way has a walk-in storage closet and stairs leading to the main level where the living room, with a bay window and built-in planning desk, open to the kitchen, dining room, laundry room and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor has 2 full baths and 2 spacious bedrooms - both of which are very roomy with great closet space. Enjoy the community pool, BBQ areas, dog park space, easy parking and much more. There is also an option to rent this condo completely furnished, as seen in the photos, for another $100 per month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115934
Property Id 115934

(RLNE5784393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have any available units?
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have?
Some of 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct does offer parking.
Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct has a pool.
Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have accessible units?
No, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2618 Mcknight Crossing Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd
Rock Hill, MO 63119

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRock Hill Apartments with Move-in Specials
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, IL
Old Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MOFestus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity