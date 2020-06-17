All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

9874 Valley Dr

9874 Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9874 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO 63137
Riverview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 3 beds, 2 bath, and 1830 sq ft home in St Louis! Featuring a family room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and enclosed porch to make up the first floor and 2 additional bedrooms in the second level! Lovely hardwood floors throughout. The backyard is terraced with a large utility shed!

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9874 Valley Dr have any available units?
9874 Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, MO.
What amenities does 9874 Valley Dr have?
Some of 9874 Valley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9874 Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9874 Valley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9874 Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9874 Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9874 Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 9874 Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9874 Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9874 Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9874 Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 9874 Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9874 Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9874 Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9874 Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9874 Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9874 Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9874 Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
