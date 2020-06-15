10010 Valley Dr.

Amenities

3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove. Outside,enjoy the screened in porch, perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement.



This is a non-smoking home.



For Approval:



- Credit Check Ran

- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report

- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion

and are making payments.

- Rental History Verification will be completed

- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent

- No evictions in the last 2 years

Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half

- Criminal History check will be ran

- No felonies in the last 5 years

- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime

- No sex offenders

- Security deposit starts at $1,000.00 and can increase depending on credit and rental history.



Once Approved and For Move In:



- Security deposit, first months rent & last months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order

- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required

- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in

- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance



Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5401063)