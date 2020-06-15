All apartments in Riverview
10010 Valley Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

10010 Valley Dr.

10010 Valley Drive · (314) 675-0470 ext. 819
Location

10010 Valley Drive, Riverview, MO 63137
Riverview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10010 Valley Dr. · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
range
3 bedroom home in Riverview - Welcome home! This freshly painted 3 bedroom home is ready for someone to call it home. The kitchen features an eat in space for meals as well as a gas stove. Outside,enjoy the screened in porch, perfect for entertaining. Washer and dryer hookups in the unfinished basement.

This is a non-smoking home.

For Approval:

- Credit Check Ran
- No utility bills showing past due or in collections on credit report
- Bankruptcies must be discharged OR proof that the bankruptcy has been through court and is now in the repayment portion
and are making payments.
- Rental History Verification will be completed
- Gross monthly household income must be 3 times the rent
- No evictions in the last 2 years
Any evictions older than 2 years must have been paid half off with a written payment plan for the other half
- Criminal History check will be ran
- No felonies in the last 5 years
- No crimes against children, regardless of the age of the crime
- No sex offenders
- Security deposit starts at $1,000.00 and can increase depending on credit and rental history.

Once Approved and For Move In:

- Security deposit, first months rent & last months rent due before move in must be paid via certified funds - Cashier's Check or Money Order
- Proof that utilities have been switched into tenants name is required
- Proof of renters insurance policy for the duration of the lease is required to move in
- Renters insurance can be purchased separately through an insurance agency or through your tenant portal once approved via Roost Renters Insurance

Disclaimer: The move in date listed is an approximation. While we do our best to accommodate move in dates requested or listed, the property may not be ready for occupancy on the date listed or the date requested. The move in ready date is subject to change at any time.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5401063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 Valley Dr. have any available units?
10010 Valley Dr. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10010 Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10010 Valley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10010 Valley Dr. offer parking?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10010 Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10010 Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10010 Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10010 Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
