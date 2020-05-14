All apartments in Riverside
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:45 PM

4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive

4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive, Riverside, MO 64150

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL INDIAN HILLS HOME! With 4 levels of living, this multilevel home is nestled in its own private woods. Main floor boasts gorgeous hard wood floors, spacious living spaces, open concept kitchen with plenty of counter top space along with painted cabinets, not to mention the stainless appliances. This kitchen is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Generously-sized bedrooms are upstairs accompanied by 2 full baths. Lower level has rec room, full bath, fireplace and wet bar. Enjoy wildlife from deck & patio. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have any available units?
4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MO.
What amenities does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have?
Some of 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive offer parking?
No, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have a pool?
No, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have accessible units?
No, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

