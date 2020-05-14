4504 Northwest Pawnee Drive

Amenities

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL INDIAN HILLS HOME! With 4 levels of living, this multilevel home is nestled in its own private woods. Main floor boasts gorgeous hard wood floors, spacious living spaces, open concept kitchen with plenty of counter top space along with painted cabinets, not to mention the stainless appliances. This kitchen is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Generously-sized bedrooms are upstairs accompanied by 2 full baths. Lower level has rec room, full bath, fireplace and wet bar. Enjoy wildlife from deck & patio. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.