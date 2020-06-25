7200 Willow Avenue

Amenities

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! Hardwood flooring in the dinning area, hallways and living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has black appliances including granite countertops with a bar. Walkout basement to a large yard with chainlink fence. There is also a 2 car garage. The 4th bedroom is in the basement with its own bathroom. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.

