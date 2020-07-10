All apartments in Raytown
9808 East 60th Terrace
9808 East 60th Terrace

9808 East 60th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9808 East 60th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Raytown has plenty of charm to adore! Hardwood floors through out the house give it a very homey feeling. Living room leads right into dining room for an easy flowing feel. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and lots of character. Bedrooms are all nicely sized, and back yard is great for entertaining!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available 10/1/18

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

