9808 East 60th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Raytown has plenty of charm to adore! Hardwood floors through out the house give it a very homey feeling. Living room leads right into dining room for an easy flowing feel. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and lots of character. Bedrooms are all nicely sized, and back yard is great for entertaining!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available 10/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.