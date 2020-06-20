All apartments in Raytown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

9408 E 68th St

9408 East 68th Street · (913) 839-2953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9408 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9408 E 68th St · Avail. Jul 15

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9408 E 68th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Home in Raytown-Available Mid-JULY - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1786485?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This 2 bedroom 1 bath in Raytown has a nice big driveway and huge yard. Lovely covered front porch. Over 1100 square feet of living space!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5799611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9408 E 68th St have any available units?
9408 E 68th St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9408 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
9408 E 68th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9408 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9408 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 9408 E 68th St offer parking?
Yes, 9408 E 68th St does offer parking.
Does 9408 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9408 E 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9408 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 9408 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 9408 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 9408 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9408 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9408 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9408 E 68th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9408 E 68th St does not have units with air conditioning.
