9401 East 66th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You really must come and see this adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Raytown Road and north of Gregory Blvd.



This home has received a number of updates and is now ready for a new tenant! Featuring original hardwoods in the main living space and bedrooms, as well as new laminate hardwood in the kitchen and bathroom! There are also brand new stainless steel appliances and a new refrigerator will be installed before you move-in!



There are 2 large bedrooms and 1 non-conforming room that could be used as an additional bedroom. This home also features an attached 2 car garage and full unfinished basement, offering tons of additional storage space!



The best features of this home are its location on a quiet cul-de-sac and the amazing HUGE backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and would be an amazing home for anyone with pets or kids, so much room to run and play!



Don't miss out, contact us about this property today!



