All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9401 East 66th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9401 East 66th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9401 East 66th Terrace

9401 East 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9401 East 66th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You really must come and see this adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Raytown Road and north of Gregory Blvd.

This home has received a number of updates and is now ready for a new tenant! Featuring original hardwoods in the main living space and bedrooms, as well as new laminate hardwood in the kitchen and bathroom! There are also brand new stainless steel appliances and a new refrigerator will be installed before you move-in!

There are 2 large bedrooms and 1 non-conforming room that could be used as an additional bedroom. This home also features an attached 2 car garage and full unfinished basement, offering tons of additional storage space!

The best features of this home are its location on a quiet cul-de-sac and the amazing HUGE backyard. The backyard is fully fenced and would be an amazing home for anyone with pets or kids, so much room to run and play!

Don't miss out, contact us about this property today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs* Coming Soon
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9401 East 66th Terrace have any available units?
9401 East 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9401 East 66th Terrace have?
Some of 9401 East 66th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9401 East 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9401 East 66th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9401 East 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9401 East 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9401 East 66th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9401 East 66th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 9401 East 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9401 East 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9401 East 66th Terrace have a pool?
No, 9401 East 66th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9401 East 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9401 East 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9401 East 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9401 East 66th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9401 East 66th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9401 East 66th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City