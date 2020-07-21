All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 9302 E 83rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
9302 E 83rd St
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

9302 E 83rd St

9302 East 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9302 East 83rd Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bedroom Townhouse is Ready for You! - Crisp & Clean! Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhouse in a Quiet Neighborhood. One Car Garage and Full Clean Unfinished basement with Laundry hookups and Half Bath. Premium Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Kitchen, Gorgeous Tiled Bath! Just out the back of the kitchen is a very inviting patio space to recharge.
See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5039095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9302 E 83rd St have any available units?
9302 E 83rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9302 E 83rd St have?
Some of 9302 E 83rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9302 E 83rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9302 E 83rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9302 E 83rd St pet-friendly?
No, 9302 E 83rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9302 E 83rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9302 E 83rd St offers parking.
Does 9302 E 83rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9302 E 83rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9302 E 83rd St have a pool?
No, 9302 E 83rd St does not have a pool.
Does 9302 E 83rd St have accessible units?
No, 9302 E 83rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9302 E 83rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9302 E 83rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9302 E 83rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9302 E 83rd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRaytown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City