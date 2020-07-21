9302 E 83rd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 Bedroom Townhouse is Ready for You! - Crisp & Clean! Completely remodeled 2 Bedroom Townhouse in a Quiet Neighborhood. One Car Garage and Full Clean Unfinished basement with Laundry hookups and Half Bath. Premium Vinyl Flooring in Living Room and Kitchen, Gorgeous Tiled Bath! Just out the back of the kitchen is a very inviting patio space to recharge.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5039095)