Raytown, MO
9200 East 54th Street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9200 East 54th Street - 1

9200 East 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Raytown
Location

9200 East 54th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Raytown one bedroom, one bath on a quiet cul-de-sac street!
Check out your large living room!
Good sized kitchen comes with tons of cabinets and always needed counter space.
Nice area for dining table, eat-in space!
Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided.
Fresh paint throughout with updated laminate flooring.
Enjoy your huge bedroom with walk-in closet and new carpet and paint.
Unit has large utility room with full-size washer and dryer provided and extra room for storage. Offstreet parking.
Nearby schools, Laurel Hills Elementary, Raytown Middle and Raytown Sr High.
Owner pays trash.
Tenant pays electric, gas, water and sewer.
Independence or Lee's Summit vouchers ok.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have any available units?
9200 East 54th Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have?
Some of 9200 East 54th Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9200 East 54th Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9200 East 54th Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9200 East 54th Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9200 East 54th Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9200 East 54th Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
