9200 East 54th Street - 1

Cozy Raytown one bedroom, one bath on a quiet cul-de-sac street!

Check out your large living room!

Good sized kitchen comes with tons of cabinets and always needed counter space.

Nice area for dining table, eat-in space!

Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove provided.

Fresh paint throughout with updated laminate flooring.

Enjoy your huge bedroom with walk-in closet and new carpet and paint.

Unit has large utility room with full-size washer and dryer provided and extra room for storage. Offstreet parking.

Nearby schools, Laurel Hills Elementary, Raytown Middle and Raytown Sr High.

Owner pays trash.

Tenant pays electric, gas, water and sewer.

Independence or Lee's Summit vouchers ok.

No pets please.