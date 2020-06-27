9006 East 68 Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

All brick, true ranch on quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors, screened porch, walk-up basement and cozy fireplace in the living room. Large rooms with plenty of storage. All bedrooms are large. Private, treed, level backyard.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.