Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

8812 E. 86 St.

8812 East 86th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8812 East 86th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Dont miss out on this great 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features a renovated kitchen, stunning hardwood floors, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard and the large back deck are other great features of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 283 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5520996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8812 E. 86 St. have any available units?
8812 E. 86 St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8812 E. 86 St. have?
Some of 8812 E. 86 St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8812 E. 86 St. currently offering any rent specials?
8812 E. 86 St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8812 E. 86 St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8812 E. 86 St. is pet friendly.
Does 8812 E. 86 St. offer parking?
No, 8812 E. 86 St. does not offer parking.
Does 8812 E. 86 St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8812 E. 86 St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8812 E. 86 St. have a pool?
No, 8812 E. 86 St. does not have a pool.
Does 8812 E. 86 St. have accessible units?
No, 8812 E. 86 St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8812 E. 86 St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8812 E. 86 St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8812 E. 86 St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8812 E. 86 St. does not have units with air conditioning.

