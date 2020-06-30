8812 E. 86 St.

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bed 1 Bath House - Dont miss out on this great 3 bed 1 bath house.
This home features a renovated kitchen, stunning hardwood floors, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard and the large back deck are other great features of this home.
This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 283 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5520996)