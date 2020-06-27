8603 Everett Street

Amenities

South Raytown MO Home with Beautiful Hardwood floors and two baths - This Cute Raytown, Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home hasd hardwood floors with updated painting throughout. The kitchen appliances include: stove and refrigerator.. The house has central air and a gas furnace. There is a private driveway with a one car attached garage. The large backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers!!!

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $950.00 Per Month



(RLNE5295553)