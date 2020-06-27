All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8603 Everett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8603 Everett Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

8603 Everett Street

8603 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8603 Everett Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Raytown MO Home with Beautiful Hardwood floors and two baths - This Cute Raytown, Missouri home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The home hasd hardwood floors with updated painting throughout. The kitchen appliances include: stove and refrigerator.. The house has central air and a gas furnace. There is a private driveway with a one car attached garage. The large backyard is fenced. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers!!!
.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $950.00 Per Month

(RLNE5295553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Everett Street have any available units?
8603 Everett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8603 Everett Street have?
Some of 8603 Everett Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Everett Street currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Everett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Everett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8603 Everett Street is pet friendly.
Does 8603 Everett Street offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Everett Street offers parking.
Does 8603 Everett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8603 Everett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Everett Street have a pool?
No, 8603 Everett Street does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Everett Street have accessible units?
No, 8603 Everett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Everett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8603 Everett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8603 Everett Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8603 Everett Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City