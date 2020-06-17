Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST 2020!!! Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY APRIL 1ST 2020!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have any available units?
8484 Lane Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have?
Some of 8484 Lane Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8484 Lane Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8484 Lane Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.