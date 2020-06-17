All apartments in Raytown
8484 Lane Drive - 1

8484 Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8484 Lane Drive, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy 4 levels of living with 2 walk-outs from kitchen and lower level. Finished basement for entertaining. HALF OFF ONE MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BY MARCH 1ST 2020!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have any available units?
8484 Lane Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have?
Some of 8484 Lane Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8484 Lane Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8484 Lane Drive - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8484 Lane Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 does offer parking.
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8484 Lane Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8484 Lane Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
