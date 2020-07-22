8319 Pershing Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Raytown! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Raytown has loads of space! Large 3/4 wrap around porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Large open living room. Two bedrooms on the main level as well as a gorgeous updated kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. Huge family room in basement with 3rd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. Laundry hook ups are also in finished basement!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

