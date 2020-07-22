All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
8319 Pershing Road
8319 Pershing Road

Location

8319 Pershing Road, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Raytown! - This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Raytown has loads of space! Large 3/4 wrap around porch, perfect for relaxing or entertaining! Large open living room. Two bedrooms on the main level as well as a gorgeous updated kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. Huge family room in basement with 3rd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. Laundry hook ups are also in finished basement!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8319 Pershing Road have any available units?
8319 Pershing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8319 Pershing Road have?
Some of 8319 Pershing Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8319 Pershing Road currently offering any rent specials?
8319 Pershing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8319 Pershing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8319 Pershing Road is pet friendly.
Does 8319 Pershing Road offer parking?
No, 8319 Pershing Road does not offer parking.
Does 8319 Pershing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8319 Pershing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8319 Pershing Road have a pool?
No, 8319 Pershing Road does not have a pool.
Does 8319 Pershing Road have accessible units?
No, 8319 Pershing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8319 Pershing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8319 Pershing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8319 Pershing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8319 Pershing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
