7204 Oxford Avenue

Amenities
You've got to come see the newly remodeled interior! Brand new, stunning kitchen and bath, new flooring throughout, new paint, and so much more. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator coming at move in. The bedrooms are generous size and there's a nice bonus room off of the kitchen. The backyard features a partially fenced yard with lots of privacy.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications
To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.