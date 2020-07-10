All apartments in Raytown
7204 Oxford Avenue

7204 Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7204 Oxford Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You've got to come see the newly remodeled interior! Brand new, stunning kitchen and bath, new flooring throughout, new paint, and so much more. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances with a refrigerator coming at move in. The bedrooms are generous size and there's a nice bonus room off of the kitchen. The backyard features a partially fenced yard with lots of privacy.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
7204 Oxford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7204 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 7204 Oxford Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7204 Oxford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7204 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
No, 7204 Oxford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Oxford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 7204 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7204 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7204 Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Oxford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Oxford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

