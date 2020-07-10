All apartments in Raytown
Last updated August 23 2019 at 4:56 PM

7110 Woodson

7110 Woodson Road · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Woodson Road, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b556bf1040 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Only 4 units in the building. No housing vouchers accepted. Pet Fee $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 non-refundable and $15 monthly pet fee. Tenant responsible for setting up their own trash pickup. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Woodson have any available units?
7110 Woodson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7110 Woodson have?
Some of 7110 Woodson's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Woodson currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Woodson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Woodson pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Woodson is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Woodson offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Woodson offers parking.
Does 7110 Woodson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Woodson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Woodson have a pool?
No, 7110 Woodson does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Woodson have accessible units?
No, 7110 Woodson does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Woodson have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Woodson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 Woodson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7110 Woodson has units with air conditioning.

