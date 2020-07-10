7110 Woodson

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b556bf1040 ---- Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped kitchen, spacious rooms and closets, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Only 4 units in the building. No housing vouchers accepted. Pet Fee $400 - $200 Refundable and $200 non-refundable and $15 monthly pet fee. Tenant responsible for setting up their own trash pickup. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Lawn Care Provided Miniblinds Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups