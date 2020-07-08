All apartments in Raytown
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:53 PM

6912 Laurel Avenue

6912 Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Laurel Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Completely remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath with 1 car garage in Raytown. Everything in this home is brand new from the appliances to the floors and ready to move-in. Large open living room leads into the kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms are generous sized and the bathrooms are stunning. Large back yard for evening entertaining. Huge unfinished basement for storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available 6/26/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 Laurel Avenue have any available units?
6912 Laurel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6912 Laurel Avenue have?
Some of 6912 Laurel Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 Laurel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6912 Laurel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 Laurel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6912 Laurel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6912 Laurel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6912 Laurel Avenue offers parking.
Does 6912 Laurel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 Laurel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 Laurel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6912 Laurel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6912 Laurel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6912 Laurel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 Laurel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6912 Laurel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 Laurel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 Laurel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

