Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Raytown rents for $950 per month with a $950 security deposit. This duplex has just been remodeled with modern styles and color tones. Features include new appliances, new flooring, one car garage. Pets welcome upon approval. Renters insurance is required.