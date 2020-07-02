5728 Maywood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This Raytown home has been rehabbed throughout! New paint, flooring, lighting, bathroom fixtures, kitchen fixtures, cabinets, counters, and more! Fridge, stove and dishwasher will be provided at move in. This home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, a large unfinished basement for storage, and a walkout to the large, partially fenced backyard. Other features include large closets, central air, off street parking, and a covered front porch. Both bathrooms are oversized, and the laundry hookups are located in one of them.



$60 app fee

1 year lease: $1,650

2 year lease: $1,600

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within if you have questions.



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.