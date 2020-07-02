All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

5728 Maywood Avenue

5728 Maywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Maywood Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Raytown home has been rehabbed throughout! New paint, flooring, lighting, bathroom fixtures, kitchen fixtures, cabinets, counters, and more! Fridge, stove and dishwasher will be provided at move in. This home offers nearly 2,500 square feet of living space, a large unfinished basement for storage, and a walkout to the large, partially fenced backyard. Other features include large closets, central air, off street parking, and a covered front porch. Both bathrooms are oversized, and the laundry hookups are located in one of them.

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $1,650
2 year lease: $1,600
$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within if you have questions.

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Maywood Avenue have any available units?
5728 Maywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5728 Maywood Avenue have?
Some of 5728 Maywood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Maywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Maywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Maywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Maywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Maywood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Maywood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5728 Maywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Maywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Maywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5728 Maywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Maywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5728 Maywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Maywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5728 Maywood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Maywood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5728 Maywood Avenue has units with air conditioning.

