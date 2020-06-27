5428 Ditzler Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 3 bed 1 bath. Appliances including: Stove, Fridge, microwave, dishwasher. 1 car garage in the back with your own deck! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.