Updated 3 bed 1 bath. Appliances including: Stove, Fridge, microwave, dishwasher. 1 car garage in the back with your own deck! To view this property please go to www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com and apply for a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5428 Ditzler Ave have any available units?
5428 Ditzler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5428 Ditzler Ave have?
Some of 5428 Ditzler Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Ditzler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Ditzler Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.