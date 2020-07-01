Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 bd / 1.5 ba Raytown Home - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 5312 Hunter Street, Raytown, MO

Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Partially finished basement that has utility room as well as 2 bonus rooms. 1 car garage, dishwasher; hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout the home. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Large back yard with sitting area.



Rent $995/ Security Deposit $995



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- No felonies



CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com

Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME

to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.

$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



(RLNE4685738)