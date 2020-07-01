All apartments in Raytown
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5312 Hunter Street

5312 Hunter Street · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Hunter Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bd / 1.5 ba Raytown Home - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 5312 Hunter Street, Raytown, MO
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Partially finished basement that has utility room as well as 2 bonus rooms. 1 car garage, dishwasher; hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout the home. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Large back yard with sitting area.

Rent $995/ Security Deposit $995

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies

CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE4685738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Hunter Street have any available units?
5312 Hunter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5312 Hunter Street have?
Some of 5312 Hunter Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Hunter Street currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Hunter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Hunter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5312 Hunter Street is pet friendly.
Does 5312 Hunter Street offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Hunter Street offers parking.
Does 5312 Hunter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Hunter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Hunter Street have a pool?
No, 5312 Hunter Street does not have a pool.
Does 5312 Hunter Street have accessible units?
No, 5312 Hunter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Hunter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5312 Hunter Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Hunter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 Hunter Street does not have units with air conditioning.

