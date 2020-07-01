Amenities
3 bd / 1.5 ba Raytown Home - $100 OFF 1st MONTH'S RENT! - 5312 Hunter Street, Raytown, MO
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. Partially finished basement that has utility room as well as 2 bonus rooms. 1 car garage, dishwasher; hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout the home. Lots of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. Large back yard with sitting area.
Rent $995/ Security Deposit $995
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies
CALL TODAY FOR A SHOWING! 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE4685738)