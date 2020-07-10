All apartments in Raytown
11321 East 58 Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:33 PM

11321 East 58 Street

11321 East 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11321 East 58th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has it all! It is located on a quiet dead-end street in Raytown. Bright and open living room that leads into the Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and all appliances, including a built-in microwave. Adjoined is the dining room that leads out to back deck. Large and spacious bedrooms! Master bedroom has its own full bathroom. Downstairs you’ll find a finished basement and washer/dryer hook-ups. This home as a 2 car garage with openers. Backyard features a nice sized deck and very large open backyard, both great for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifica...

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11321 East 58 Street have any available units?
11321 East 58 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11321 East 58 Street have?
Some of 11321 East 58 Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11321 East 58 Street currently offering any rent specials?
11321 East 58 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11321 East 58 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11321 East 58 Street is pet friendly.
Does 11321 East 58 Street offer parking?
Yes, 11321 East 58 Street offers parking.
Does 11321 East 58 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11321 East 58 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11321 East 58 Street have a pool?
No, 11321 East 58 Street does not have a pool.
Does 11321 East 58 Street have accessible units?
No, 11321 East 58 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11321 East 58 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11321 East 58 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11321 East 58 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11321 East 58 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

