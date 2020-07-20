11007 East 60th Terrace

Amenities

This 3 bed 1 bath house is located close to shopping, restaurants, and more!



This completely rehabbed home is a sight to see! The welcoming front porch leads you into the living room. The living room has original hardwoods, new fixtures, and fresh paint. In this room is also two big windows bringing in tons of natural light. The kitchen provides you stainless steel appliances, updated countertop, new backsplash, new cabinets, and LTV flooring. The bedrooms also have original hardwoods, new fixtures, and fresh paint. The bathroom features updated fixtures, new shower walls, new vanity, and more! The unfinished basement brings tons of potential storage. The big back yard is great for kids and pets!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

