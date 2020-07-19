10808 East 58 Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!

Perfect home in a quiet neighborhood, the dream home you have been looking for. Stainless Steel appliances, Hard Wood flooring and new carpet. The backyard is fenced in and has a storage shed.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.