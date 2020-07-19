All apartments in Raytown
10808 East 58 Street
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:54 PM

10808 East 58 Street

10808 East 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10808 East 58th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!
Perfect home in a quiet neighborhood, the dream home you have been looking for. Stainless Steel appliances, Hard Wood flooring and new carpet. The backyard is fenced in and has a storage shed.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

