Raytown, MO
10505 East 79th Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:44 PM

10505 East 79th Street

10505 East 79th Street
Location

10505 East 79th Street, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
A real step back in time with this 3 bdrm, 2 bath Ranch! Your mid-century modern furniture will feel right at home. Enjoy the open floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, kitchen that includes appliances and a formal dining room. Not to mention the 2 car garage and fenced back yard. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 East 79th Street have any available units?
10505 East 79th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 10505 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10505 East 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10505 East 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 10505 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10505 East 79th Street offers parking.
Does 10505 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 10505 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10505 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 10505 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10505 East 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10505 East 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
